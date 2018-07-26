Home Videos The role of Brics as driver for intra-African trade The role of Brics as driver for intra-African trade Dr Iqbal Surve, Chairperson, Brics Business Council outlines the need to use the Brics Summit as catalyst to deepen Africa’s integration and trade links. By CNBC Africa - July 26, 2018 0 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos How SA can leverage Russia’s re-emergence to drive growth Videos DBSA’s Jabu Moleketi on role of technology in tackling Africa’s infrastructure backlog Debates Brics Debate: Russia-South Africa investment opportunities Videos How the 4th Industrial Revolution can be used to meet Africa’s infrastructure needs Videos Brics in dire need of bold action to drive trade deals – Expert Videos Liquid Telecom CEO Reshaad Sha on Africa expansion Videos UBA wins Euromoney’s best digital banking award Videos Deadline looms for Teleology’s acquisition of 9mobile Videos Lafarge Africa explains N3.9bn loss in H1 2018 Videos Afropulse Group CEO Phumzile Langeni on what makes SA attractive to investors Advertisement Advertisement