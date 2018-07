Union Bank posts rise in first-half profits

Union Bank increased profit after tax by 24.5 per cent year on year in the first half of 2018. The bank reported profits after tax of N9.2 billion in the first half of 2017 but increased the figure to N11.45 billion naira in the corresponding period this year. Oyinkan Adewale, Chief Financial Officer of Union Bank joins CNBC Africa to give the facts behind the numbers. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/