Brics Debate: Exploring trade opportunities between Russia-South Africa

Russia-South Africa Investment Opportunities was the topic for a high level panel discussion held on the side-lines of BRICS summit moderated by CNBC Africa’s Bronwyn Nielsen, Editor at Large joined by ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile; Kirill Lipa, CEO of Transmashholdings; Marc Partridge, Vice-President of Gazprombank; Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive for Strategic Trade at Aspen Pharmacare; and Andrew Lane, Senior Partner at Deloitte Africa to explore trade opportunities between these two BRICS countries. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/debates/