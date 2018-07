What to expect from the Kenyan MPC

The Kenya Monetary Policy Committee is slated to meet on July 30, 2018, to review the outcome of its policy decisions and recent economic developments. The Central Bank of Kenya had earlier in March 2018 fixed the benchmark rate at 9.5 per cent from 10 per cent. Joining CNBC Africa to speak more on this is Dumi Jere, CEO, AfricaCatalysts.