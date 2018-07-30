Home Videos Zimbabwean voters ready for a possible changeZimbabwean voters ready for a possible changeCNBC Africa is joined by Wilf Mbanga, Editor of The Zimbabwean to speak about Zimbabwe’s 2018 elections, the first withought the ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe.By CNBC Africa - July 30, 20180RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosForbes Africa celebrates its next millionaires and billionaires VideosZimbabwe elections 2018: Who will win this race? VideosZimbabwe – your vote could be historic VideosSA President Cyril Ramaphosa address media as 10th Brics Summit closes VideosBrics health ministers pledge to improve health systems VideosUBA explains their new digital offering ‘Leo’ VideosDBSA Debate: Understanding the challenges for infrastructure financing VideosSADC plans to team up with Brics on infrastructure VideosBrics Debate: Exploring trade opportunities between Russia-South Africa VideosZuma in third court appearance on corruption charges VideosCrypto Trader: Block chain development in San Francisco VideosClosing the Gap China-Africa ties: Kenya’s Mombasa-Nairobi railway project VideosClosing the Gap China-Africa ties: The human stories behind the ‘China phenomenon’ in Africa VideosUnbundling Nigeria’s new pension guidelines VideosBUA Group’s Africa cement expansion strategy VideosGoogle rolls out free Wi-Fi access in Nigeria VideosDoes U.S. debt matter? | CNBC Explains VideosBrics Business Council’s Iqbal Surve on key investment outcomes from the Brics summit Daily NewsletterNhlanhla Nene speaks on why emerging economies are most at risk from trade wars Daily NewsletterRob Davies on how important Brics is to AfricaLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. AdvertisementAdvertisement