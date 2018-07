Atria-Africa’s economic outlook for Zimbabwe

Early this year, Zimbabwe's finance minister said the economy could grow by 6 percent this year, more than an initial forecast of 4.5 percent, due to the reforms being pursued by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government. But what is the current state of Zimbabwe's economy currently? Joining CNBC Africa is Welsh Sachi, Investment Analyst at Atria-Africa. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/