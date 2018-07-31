Home Videos This is how Zimbabwe’s troubled economy could turn around – ExpertThis is how Zimbabwe’s troubled economy could turn around – ExpertZimbabwe faces huge economic c...By CNBC Africa - July 31, 20180RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosHow US-China trade war would hurt Africa VideosBuilding partnerships to drive Nigeria’s growth VideosTalking Books Ep 18: Do. Fail. Learn. Repeat. by Nicholas Haralambous VideosChamisa vs Mnangagwa: Who will win the race? VideosWhy this executive is bullish on Zimbabwe’s mining sector VideosZimbabweans eagerly await historic election results VideosWhy this SA based Zimbabwean did not make the journey to vote VideosThe state of infrastructure development in Africa VideosSA receives IMF backing on economic development VideosZimbabwean opposition raise alarm over voting delays VideosRRA’s Richard Tusabe on enhancing tax policy to improve revenue collection VideosWhat investors are looking for in #Zimbabwe polls VideosOkomu Oil posts decline in half-year profit VideosClosing the Gap China-Africa ties: China’s renewable energy projects in Africa VideosClosing the Gap China-Africa ties: How China is transforming Africa smartphone market VideosClosing the Gap China-Africa ties: Understanding the China –South Africa trade relationship VideosEmpowering the next generation for the markets VideosZimbabwe elections 2018 update VideosTracking the 9 mobile acquisition VideosHulamin’s earnings hurt by Trump tariffsAdvertisementAdvertisement