Are international acquirers still investing in South Africa?

The risks to investors still seem to be outweighing the benefits of investing in South Africa in the eyes of the international investor market. Although there is an interest in limited industries, these are not converting like they used to between 2015 to 2016. However it’s not completely bleak as signs of a recovery are visible, that’s according to Andrew Bahlmann, MD of Deal Leaders Africa. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/