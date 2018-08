Grit seeks to grow portfolio with London listing

Pan-African property fund Grit Real Estate listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange yesterday, after having raised $132 million on the eve of its debut. The company made an application of over 300 million ordinary shares to be admitted to trade on the main market of the exchange. CNBC Africa is joined by Bronwyn Corbett, CEO of Grit. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/