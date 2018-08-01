Portfolio Watch EP 10: Understanding moats and why they are essential

Economic moats can best be described as “competitive advantage”, a structural characteristic of a business that differentiates itself from competitors, but don’t be deceived, it is not that easily defined. To further complicate matters, there are qualitative and quantitative moats, which mean that more is not necessarily better. To identify economic moats and shed light on understanding moats and what kind of stock falls into which category, CNBC Africa’s Gugulethu Mfuphi is joined by Andrew Dittberner, Chief Investment Officer, Private Client Securities, Old Mutual Wealth and Henry Biddlecombe, Equities Analyst, Anchor Capital.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/portfolio-watch/