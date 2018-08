What to expect from Africa Green Revolution Forum 2018

Africa’s agricultural sector and food systems must rapidly and sustainably transform to deliver incomes, food security, nutrition, and wider economic opportunities if the continent is to achieve middle income status by 2050. Ahead of the Africa Green Revolution Forum slated for 5-8 September here in Kigali, Dr Kanayo F. Nwanze, former President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development joins CNBC Africa for more.