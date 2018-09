My Worst Day EP3: One on one with Joseph Siaw Agyapong Ghana’s waste management mogul

Ghana's waste management mogul, Joseph Siaw Agyapong has built one of the most innovative enterprises in the country providing employment for over 250,000 employees in Ghana. Everything was going well until an accounting error led to the worst day in his business life. Join Peace Hyde as Joseph Siaw Agyapong narrates his story.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/my-worst-day/...