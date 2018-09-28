Nigerian pop-star Aituaje Iruobe talks music business

The vibrancy of Nigeria’s music industry has had a sizable economic impact for the country. Price Water House Coopers’ Global Entertainment and Media Outlook 2017 to 2021 forecasts that revenue from the sector will hit 73m dollars; so what lessons can those in other parts of the African continent learn from their Nigerian counterparts and vice versa? For more to talk music and money CNBC Africa is joined by acclaimed Nigerian musician Aituaje Iruobe popularly known as WAJE who is in Rwanda for a concert.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...