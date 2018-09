SA’s top fund managers join Dutch law firm class action against Steinhoff

South African Institutions including Abax Investments, Allan Gray and Coronation, to name a few have joined a class action run by Dutch law firm BarentsKrans against Steinhoff. The legal firm is seeking losses suffered as a result of the collapse in the share price of global retailer Steinhoff in December 2017. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Martin Hyde, Director, Claims Funding Europe.