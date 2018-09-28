Transnet board serves CEO Siyabonga Gama with notice of termination

Siyabonga Gama has been given the boot from his position as Transet’s CEO after serious allegations against him for violating financial, procurement and fiduciary responsibilities have emerged. Gama has been told that he has 10 days to give an explanation to why his appointment as CEO should not be terminated. Joining CNBC Africa for clarity on what really is happening at Transnet is the company's Non-Exercutive Director, Mpho Letlape.