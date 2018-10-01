Eskom’s coal crises deepens

Concerns about the overall state of Eskom’s ageing fleet of coal-fired power plants and the ability of Eskom to meet demand in the next five years are deepening. Already, Eskom is operating its emergency open-cycle gas turbines in the Western Cape almost daily to meet demand and avoid load shedding. Unplanned plant breakdowns, as measured by the unplanned capability loss factor, are significantly higher than expected, while planned maintenance outages remain high, as measured by the planned capability loss factor. Eskom Spokesperson, Khulu Phasiwe joins CNBC Africa for more.