Author and ex Naspers Chair Ton Vosloo talks about his book ‘Across All Boundaries’

The question of Naspers' 'soul', and 'the cause' Nasionale Pers had to advance, fixes one's attention again on the evolution the Pers underwent in the 1970s and 1980s in terms of its political orientation and relationship with the National Party - Those are the words of Author Ton Vosloo who wrote the book Across All Boundaries, and he joins CNBC Africa for more.