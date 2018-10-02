Group Five FY loss widens

Group Five has warned that its overall reported order book at June 2018 is R3.3 billion lower than the previous year. In response the construction company’s core focus will be its developments & Investments and Operations & Maintenance businesses. It will decrease its focus on engineer, procure and construct business and Turnkey Project Solutions activities leading to retrenchments. Joining CNBC Africa is Themba Mosai, CEO of Group Five. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...