Home Videos Here’s what SA should do to boost tourism numbersHere’s what SA should do to boost tourism numbersCNBC Africa is joined by Percy Koji, who is from TWC Travel Management to talk about the business of travel and tourism.By CNBC Africa - October 2, 20180Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosNow is a great time to be investing in emerging markets, says investor Mark Mobius VideosIMF’s Mission’s Laure Redifer speaks on the SCF loan to Rwanda VideosThis empowerment firm aims to help grow 400 African start-ups to the next level VideosNigerian labour congress optimistic on new minimum wage VideosNigeria at 58: Addressing burning issues VideosImpact of oil prices on Nigeria’s banking industry VideosThe role of ICT in the advancement of South Africa and the economy VideosAfribiz Invest founder Collen Mashawana on tackling youth unemployment VideosNigeria at 58: A look at the economy VideosSouth Africa to tackle unemployment at Job Summit VideosNigerian Labour Congress suspends strike VideosGroup Five FY loss widens VideosAuthor and ex Naspers Chair Ton Vosloo talks about his book ‘Across All Boundaries’ VideosHere’s what’s fueling SA’s record high petrol price VideosRwanda set to hold first Private-Sector CEO Summit VideosNigerians speak on turning 58, achievements made so far VideosHow the Forbes Under 30 Summit is developing African entrepreneurs VideosHefty fuel price hike looms for SA motorists VideosEskom’s coal crises deepens VideosRwanda Revenue Authority recognises best taxpayers, celebrates 20th anniversaryAdvertisementAdvertisement