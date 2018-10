Here’s what’s fueling SA’s record high petrol price

South Africa's petrol price will be reaching a new high at R17.08 cents per litre tonight. In August‚ government dipped into the slate-levy fund to offer relief for motorists/consumers. But with the rand losing 20 per cent to the dollar this year and the Brent Crude price gaining momentum- how bad could things still get for our economy? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Jeremy Wakeford, Independent Economist.