IMF’s Mission’s Laure Redifer speaks on the SCF loan to Rwanda

In January 2018, the IMF Executive Board completed the third Standby Credit Facility and eighth policy support instrument reviews for Rwanda; the fund went on to approve $25.8 million disbursement under the SCF, and extend the policy support instrument. Laure Redifer, IMF's Mission Chief for Rwanda joins CNBC Africa for more.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...