Home Videos Nigerian Labour Congress suspends strikeNigerian Labour Congress suspends strikeThe Nigerian Labour Congress has suspended its warning strike pending the outcome of its talks with the Federal Government on the 4th of October. Ayuba Wabba, President of the NLC speaks.By CNBC Africa - October 2, 20180Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosNow is a great time to be investing in emerging markets, says investor Mark Mobius VideosThis empowerment firm aims to help grow 400 African start-ups to the next level VideosNigerian labour congress optimistic on new minimum wage VideosThe role of ICT in the advancement of South Africa and the economy VideosAfribiz Invest founder Collen Mashawana on tackling youth unemployment VideosNigeria at 58: A look at the economy VideosSouth Africa to tackle unemployment at Job Summit VideosGroup Five FY loss widens VideosAuthor and ex Naspers Chair Ton Vosloo talks about his book ‘Across All Boundaries’ VideosHere’s what’s fueling SA’s record high petrol price VideosRwanda set to hold first Private-Sector CEO Summit VideosNigerians speak on turning 58, achievements made so far VideosHow the Forbes Under 30 Summit is developing African entrepreneurs VideosHefty fuel price hike looms for SA motorists VideosEskom’s coal crises deepens VideosRwanda Revenue Authority recognises best taxpayers, celebrates 20th anniversary VideosHow achievable is EAC political federation? VideosForbes hosts Fifth Annual Under 30 Summit to celebrate up-and-coming entrepreneurs VideosShareholders call for sweeping changes at Grand Parade VideosThis entrepreneur is out to change SA’s low maths & science marksAdvertisementAdvertisement