Home Videos Nigerians speak on turning 58, achievements made so farNigerians speak on turning 58, achievements made so farAs Nigeria celebrates 58 years of Independence, CNBC Africa finds out what Nigerians think about the country’s achievements so far.By CNBC Africa - October 2, 20180Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosRwanda set to hold first Private-Sector CEO Summit VideosHow the Forbes Under 30 Summit is developing African entrepreneurs VideosHefty fuel price hike looms for SA motorists VideosEskom’s coal crises deepens VideosRwanda Revenue Authority recognises best taxpayers, celebrates 20th anniversary VideosHow achievable is EAC political federation? VideosForbes hosts Fifth Annual Under 30 Summit to celebrate up-and-coming entrepreneurs VideosShareholders call for sweeping changes at Grand Parade VideosThis entrepreneur is out to change SA’s low maths & science marks VideosDJ Maphorisa’s musical journey and money lessons VideosAfrican govts urged to partner with the private sector in conservation efforts VideosWesterwelle Foundation launches Kigali chapter VideosUnpacking Ramaphosa’s economic rescue plan VideosThis Non-profit is making waves for a good cause VideosSA’s top fund managers join Dutch law firm class action against Steinhoff VideosTransnet board serves CEO Siyabonga Gama with notice of termination VideosTesla drops, Italian sell-off deepens VideosWill saving be a national culture for Rwandans? VideosNigerian pop-star Aituaje Iruobe talks music business VideosWhy is Rwanda government investing in the creative industry?AdvertisementAdvertisement