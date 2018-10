Africa Hotel Investment Forum underway in Nairobi

Nairobi is hosting the 8th annual edition of the Africa Hotel Investment Forum. The forum that opened on Tuesday this week has brought together policymakers, industry leaders and investors. So far, speakers at the forum have given a positive outlook on the future of the travel and hospitality sector in Africa. For more Jonathan Worsley, Chairman and founder of Bench events, co-organizer of the forum speaks to CNBC Africa’s Eugene Anangwe.