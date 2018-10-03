Capital Connection EP20: Fourth industrial revolution – Is it a cure or a curse for Africa?

In this episode of Capital Connection CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters discusses the fourth industrial revolution, and whether it is a cure or a curse for Africa's ills, joined by in Kigali Alex Ntale, CEO of Rwanda's ICT Chamber; in Pretoria, Head of African Futures and Innovation at the Institute for Security Studies Jakkie Cilliers and in Lagos, CEO of Computer Warehouse Group, James Agada. And then we also speak to Tim Hutchinson, Group CEO at DGB, about increased wine prices.