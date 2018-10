Expanding digital financial inclusion in Africa

The IFC and Mastercard Foundation's Partnership for financial inclusion in Africa was launched in 2012. Over the past six years, its achievements far surpassed the initial expectations. CNBC Africa's Godfrey Muitizwa spoke to Ann Miles, Director, Thought Leadership and Innovation, Mastercard Foundation, at the Partnership for Financial Inclusion 2018 Knowledge Event hosted by the IFC and the Mastercard Foundation in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.