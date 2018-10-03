Portfolio Watch EP 19: What will it take to make ‘mobility as a service’ a reality?

Not too long ago we thought 3D printing belonged in the future, yet it is very much part of our lives today. How soon can we expect the end of congested traffic, less road accidents, and see the introduction of car-pooling, EVs and autonomous driving as a reality? To make autonomous driving statistically viable we need about 8 billion autonomous miles, Tesla is currently sitting on 3 billion autonomous miles through its “shadow driving” programme, which poses the question, “Is the future now?” CNBC Africa’s Gugulethu Mfuphi is joined by Andrew Dittberner Chief Investment Officer: Private Client Securities, Old Mutual Wealth and Gary Booysen Director and Portfolio Manager, Rand Swiss to shed some light on mobility as a service.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/portfolio-watch/...