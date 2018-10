Yego Innovision launches YegoCab

Yego Innovision ltd launched Yego Cabs, an innovation that aims to fit all taxi vehicles in Rwanda with Intelligent Connected Fare Meters. This solution will provide security, accessibility and ease; since clients will make a free phone call to 9191 and order for a taxi. CNBC Africa’s Fiona Muthoni found out if Yego Cabs entrance into the country’s market was due to Yego moto’s success.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...