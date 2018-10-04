How Zimbabwe’s Econet life plans to help tackle financial inclusion in Africa

One of the challenges in achieving financial inclusion in Africa lies in developing appropriate digital products to meet the needs of the broader population while complying with local regulations. CNBC Africa's Godfrey Muitizwa spoke to George Nyashanu, Managing Director at Zimbabwe's Econet Insurance at the Partnership for Financial Inclusion 2018 Knowledge Event hosted by the IFC and the Mastercard Foundation in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...