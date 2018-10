IFC’s Martin Holtman on 2018 Partnership for Financial Inclusion Knowledge event

The Partnership for Financial Inclusion 2018 Knowledge Event is being hosted by the IFC and the Mastercard Foundation in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The six-year old partnership for financial inclusion in Africa brought many key lessons for the IFC and the World Bank, as well as regulators on the continent. CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa spoke to Martin Holtman, Manager, Digital Finance and Micro Finance at the IFC.