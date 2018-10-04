Minerals Council SA welcomes mining charter with reservations on some aspects

The big debate over South Africa's new mining charter appears far from over. Whereas the employers in shape of the Minerals Council of South Africa welcome some of the watering down of the mining charter it still wants more talks over matters that it's not happy with, including the high procurement target of 70 per cent from black owned companies. Is it too late? Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive, Public Affairs and Transformation, Minerals Council SA joins CNBC Africa for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...