Home Videos Nigeria’s PMI rises to 56.3 in SeptemberNigeria’s PMI rises to 56.3 in SeptemberNigeria's headline PMI inched up slightly to nearing 56.3 from its August 56.1. Gbolahan Taiwo, Regional Economist, West Africa, Stanbic IBTC joins CNBC Africa for a breakdown of the reading.By CNBC Africa - October 4, 20180Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR VideosAfrica’s hospitality sector poised for growth VideosHow Zimbabwe’s Econet life plans to help tackle financial inclusion in Africa VideosReviewing Nigeria’s tax reforms VideosRoad to Nigeria’s 2019 elections: Assessing the political landscape VideosIFC’s Martin Holtman on 2018 Partnership for Financial Inclusion Knowledge event VideosHere’s what South African consumers should do to survive the recession VideosMinerals Council SA welcomes mining charter with reservations on some aspects VideosThe influence of politics on the African economy VideosNew approach needed to boost Rwanda’s media industry – Expert VideosRoad to 2019 SA elections: Who will emerge the victor? VideosECA’s Vera Songwe on role of private sector in financing Africa’s health care VideosInvestors’ appetite for Nigeria’s alternative market VideosHyperloop’s first full-scale passenger capsule | CNBC Reports VideosEOH remains positive despite tough year VideosMinister Mildred Oliphant on tackling SA’s unemployment crisis VideosYego Innovision launches YegoCab VideosExpanding digital financial inclusion in Africa VideosAfrica Hotel Investment Forum underway in Nairobi VideosThe impact of digitisation on the financial services in Africa VideosDiscussing Melania Trump’s Africa visit and postponement of Lagos APC primariesLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. AdvertisementAdvertisement