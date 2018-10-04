Road to Nigeria’s 2019 elections: Assessing the political landscape

Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress has held its gubernatorial and national assembly primaries in most part of the country with some party members dissatisfied with the process. The main opposition, People's Democratic Party is not without its own internal challenges. Ahead of the APC's October 6 National Convention, Chude Achike, Political Affairs Commentator joins CNBC Africa for an assessment of Nigeria's political space.