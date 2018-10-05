Africa’s top employers paving the way for African leaders

The Top Employers Institute is a global certifier in identifying the world's best employers. The final rankings for the 2019 global certification are in and South African tech companies have been the top runners. At the top of South Africa's Employers list is Nestle and the best in Africa goes to Ghana's Unilever. Joining CNBC Africa for more on this conversation is David Plink, Top Employers Institute CEO, Mechell Chetty, Unilever HR Vice President Africa and David Moloto, Human Resources Director for Nestlé: East and Southern Africa. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...