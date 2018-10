Precious Moloi-Motsepe to co-chair global all-women philanthropy group

On the side-lines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings, Melinda Gates handed over the co-chair of an all women led philanthropy group, the Maverick Collective, to South African business woman and Philanthropist, Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe at a special gathering in New York City. She joins CNBC Africa to discuss what it means and the opportunities it presents.