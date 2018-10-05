SA FinMin Nene apologises for Gupta meetings

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has apologised to South Africans for meeting the controversial Gupta family between 2009 and 2014. Over and above the meetings, it was also reported that a business partner of Nene's son had scored millions of rand in a questionable investment by the Public Investment Corporation in Mozambique. In his statement, Nene called on anyone with evidence to hand it to the commission of inquiry into state capture. CNBC Africa's Karabo Letlhatlha shares more insight.