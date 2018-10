T-Bills yields rise as CBN mops up N553bn

The Central Bank of Nigeria conducted its first OMO auction in two weeks on Thursday, offering 400 billion naira. The auction witnessed an aggressive mop-up of about 553 billion naira from the system by the CBN. Olawale Hamed, Currency Trader with UBA joins CNBC Africa for a weekly wrap of the fixed income and forex markets.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...