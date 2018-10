The future of All Progressives Congress in Lagos and internal party dynamics

The controversial governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress ended with Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the process. CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi spoke to Dele Ashiru, Senior Lecturer of Political Science at the University of Lagos about the future of Lagos state and the internal party dynamics of the ruling party. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...