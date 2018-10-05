This SA entrepreneur is cashing in on the multi-billion dollar hair care market

5.6 billion dollars, according to Euromonitor International, is how much the Middle East and African hair care market is worth. Hair is the new boom in town. Between 2016 and 2017, there was a 9 per cent growth in the Sub-Saharan Africa hair industry with some countries experiencing double digit growth. Ethnic haircare products are seeing the biggest growth. Sonto Pooe is one of the South African entrepreneurs who saw the gap early on. In 2015 she founded NativeChild, a natural hair and body care brand which is now competing with big brands. She joins CNBC Africa for more.