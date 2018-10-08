FIRS issues deadline for transfer pricing compliance

[bc_video video_id="5845856510001" account_id="1571595826001" player_id="default" embed="in-page" padding_top="56%" autoplay="" min_width="0px" max_width="640px" mute="" width="100%" height="100%"]Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service issued a public notice last week to instruct taxpayers yet to fully comply with their Transfer Pricing obligations to do so before the 31st of December. Seun Adu, Partner and Head of Transfer Pricing at PWC Nigeria join CNBC Africa for this discussion.