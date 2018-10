How attractive are Nigeria’s debt instruments?

Nigeria's Debt Management Office is currently on a roadshow in New York as the country is on a search for investors for its 2.8 billion-dollar Eurobond issuance. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor spoke to Tilewa Adebajo, CEO CFG Advisory and they discussed what will shape investors’ appetite for the Eurobonds and more.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...