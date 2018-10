Nigeria 2019 elections: Atiku clinches PDP’s presidential ticket

As Nigeria's 2019 elections draw closer, events are beginning to take shape as Atiku Abubakar emerged the top choice to run against President Muhammadu Buhari, after clinching the ticket for the main opposition party; the People's Democratic Party. To discuss this in detail CNBC Africa is joined by Eze Onyekpere, Lead Director for the Centre for Social Justice.