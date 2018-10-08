What South Africans think about finmin Nene’s rumoured resignation

Finance Minister Nhanhla Nene’s capacity to hold office has been brought into question. President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing the prospect of letting go of the minister he had appointed. There are reports that Nene offered his resignation earlier today. The ramifications of a minister change two weeks before the Mid-term budget speech is concerning for foreign investors who seem to have long lost confidence in the South African markets. CNBC Africa's Busisiwe Lethole went to the streets of Sandton to get a reaction form South Africans on the rumoured resignation.