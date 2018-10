Gandhi-Mandela centre of specialisation for artisans launched in Tshwane

During a state visit to South Africa in July, Indian Prime Minister, Nerandra Modi and President Ramaphosa signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the Gandi Mandela centre of specialisation for artisans. Yesterday, the two countries put pen to paper in the soft launch of the centre, at the Tshwane South TVET College. CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to Minister of Higher Education Naledi Pandor at the event.