Nigeria explores payment service banks to close inclusion gap

In a bid to improve access to financial services for the unbanked and low-income earners, the Central Bank of Nigeria issued a draft regulation to provide for the licensing and operations of payment service banks to complement the services of other licensed entities. Olusola Teniola, President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss this initiative.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...