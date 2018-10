Rwanda’s gorilla naming ceremony paying dividends for conservation

Rwandans and the international community witnessed the 13th Annual Kwita Izina Ceremony where 23 baby gorillas where named. At the event, business leaders, philanthropists, politicians and Sportsmen commended the country's efforts towards conservation and reaching a deal with Arsenal F.C. On this episode of Doing Business In Rwanda we examined the synergy between conservation and business. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...