Sheraton eyes Rwandan market

International hotel chain Sheraton Hotels and Resorts looks to start operations in Rwanda with construction expected to start early next year. This comes at a time when the country is set to host major conferences such as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, the World Bank Summit, among others. Billy Cheung Yiu Tung, Chairman of Century Park Hotel and Residences joins CNBC Africa for an in-depth conversation on this.https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/...