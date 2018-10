Talking Books Ep 34: Lessons from a Rainbow Unicorn – A Real Life Story of a Father’s Loss

The worst imaginable thing that can happen to a parent is the death of a child. It is especially incomprehensible when the child’s life was short and filled with pain. Businessman Fred Platt joins CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers to talk about the story of his young son as encapsulated in the book “Lessons from a Rainbow Unicorn – A Real Life Story of a Father’s Loss”....