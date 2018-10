Talking Books Ep 35: Robben Island to Wall Street by Gaby Magomola

At the age of 19, in December 1963, he was shipped off to Robben Island as a political prisoner. After studying in the USA, Gaby Magomola returned to South Africa to become one of the most iconic black business leaders who rose to prominence during the apartheid years. He joins CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers for Talking Books to discuss his book Robben Island to Wall Street....