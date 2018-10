Lesetja Kganyago on Mboweni’s appointment, expectations for Moody’s review

The rand is steady after a strong rally yesterday, triggered the appointment of Tito Mboweni as South Africa's new finance Minister. Mboweni, the former Governor of South Africa's Reserve Bank replaced Nhlanhla Nene, who resigned after misleading the public about his relations with the scandal hit Gupta family. This is what the current SARB Governor, Lesetja Kganyago, had to say on Mboweni.